Flights delayed, diverted as dense fog engulfs Chennai

Several flights were delayed while a few had to be diverted to Bengaluru due to heavy fog in Chennai on Tuesday Morning, according to Chennai airport authorities.

Seven flights from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Dubai were unable to land in Chennai and kept circling in the sky. While flights from Dubai were diverted to Bengaluru for landing, said officials.

Chennai and its suburbs were suddenly affected by heavy fog after 7:30 am this morning. As a result, flights arriving and landing at Chennai airport were delayed.

An Indigo Airlines flight from Bengaluru which was scheduled to land at Chennai at 8 am this morning, circled the sky for a while and left for Bengaluru. Similarly, Emirates Airlines flight which came from Dubai to Chennai circled for a long time and was finally diverted to Bengaluru.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor