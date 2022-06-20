Flood situation remains grim in Assam's Karimganj, nearly 90k people affected

The flood situation in Assam's Karimganj district continues to remain grim as flood waters submerged several areas of the district and have affected nearly 90,000 people. The water levels in Kushiyara, Longai and Singla are flowing above the danger mark. Gushing water has also entered new areas including Karimganj town.

According to the district administration, nearly 35,000 people have been affected alone in the RK Nagar area while 25,000 people in Nilambazar, and 13,000 people in the Karimganj town area. Many people of the district are now taking shelter in relief camps, roads, embankments, and high lands. More than 10,500 people have now lodged in 73 relief camps set by the district administration. In the Karimganj town area, the flood waters have inundated several roads and business establishments. A trader in Karimganj town said that the flood water has submerged his shop.

The trader further said that flood waters have inundated not only his shop but also many business establishments. Meanwhile, floods and resultant landslides in Assam have claimed 71 lives this year so far.

The state of Assam has been facing floods and landslides for eight days starting from June 13.

On Sunday night, two police personnel were washed away in flood waters in Central Assam's Nagaon district.

( With inputs from ANI )

