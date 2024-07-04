Flood situation worsens in Assam, death toll rises to 52

Guwahati, July 4 The flood situation in Assam has further worsened with six fresh deaths reported on Thursday, taking the toll to 52 while over 21.13 lakh people have been affected in 29 of the state's 35 districts.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) official said that on Thursday, four persons died in the Golaghat district and one each died in Dibrugarh and Charaideo districts.

The officials said that the flood also inundated over 57, 018 hectares of crop areas in 3,208 villages under 29 districts. Over 14.59 lakh domestic animals were also badly affected.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, Dhubri, and Goalpara while the Burhidihing, Dikhou, Disang, Dhansiri, Kopili, Barak, Katakhal, Kushiyara river waters are flowing danger level in many places.

The state government has opened around 700 relief camps where around 40,000 people took shelter, while 451 more relief distribution centres are also functioning in different districts. Teams of the National and State Disaster Response Forces teams also been deployed for rescue and relief operations.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the flood in the state. He inspected the breach point of the embankment at Jugunidhari village at Majuli on Thursday and interacted with the flood-affected people.

He also inspected embankments at Matmara Gaon Panchayat at Bandana in Dhakuakhana where embankments were built using geo tube and mattress technology.

Union Ports, Shipping & Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also visited some flood-hit areas and met affected people.

Both Sarma and Sonowal instructed the officials to extend all possible help to flood-hit people. Arrangements have been made by the district administrations to give essential food items, drinking water and medical help.

A major portion of the Kaziranga National Park has been submerged and park authorities have intensified vigil to prevent poaching of the wildlife. So far 82 wild animals have been rescued by them and 31 animals drowned in the flood water.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor