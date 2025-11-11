Florida Plane Crash: 2 Killed After Small Aircraft Crashes in Coral Springs Lake (Watch Video)

At least two people on board were killed after a small plane crashed into a lake in Coral Springs, Florida, on Monday, November 10. The plane had taken off to assist people with relief materials in Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa, the Category 5 storm that devastated the nation in late October.

After receiving the information, Coral Springs police rushed to the crash spot at around 10.19 am. The police said no home sustained major damage in the incident. Police warned residents not to venture into the lake as fuel had been spilt into the water after the crash.

WATCH: Small plane carrying hurricane relief supplies to Jamaica crashes into small lake at Coral Springs, Florida neighborhood Monday morning. No word on casualties. pic.twitter.com/iV2RG53RlQ — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) November 10, 2025

A video captured the crash incident shows the moment the aircraft crashes into a small lake, sending water and debris flying onto neighbouring properties. The crash took place near the gate Windsor Bay neighbourhood north of Miami.

The small aircraft, identified as a Beechcraft King Air B100, which was reportedly manufactured in 1976, took off from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. The plane went down five minutes after taking off. The flight was bound for Montego Bay, part of a broader relief effort organised by the South Florida community, which has a large Caribbean-American population, to aid Jamaica.