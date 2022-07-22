Flying articles banned in Delhi ahead of Independence Day

New Delhi, July 22 In a bid to avoid terror strikes and aby untoward incidents, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday prohibited flying of various sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, UAVs, hot air balloons, or para-jumping over the jurisdiction of the national capital's territory.

The order, issued by the Commissioner's Office, is to keep the national capital safe ahead of Independence Day.

The Delhi Police chief said that it has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlite aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters, or even by para-jumping from aircraft etc.

Violators shall be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

"This order shall come into force with effect from 22.07.2022 and shall remain in force for a period of 26 days upto 16.08.2022 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier," the order read.

