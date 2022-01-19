Flying squad seizes Rs 37 lakh in cash in Dehradun, man can't explain purpose of withdrawal

A flying squad led by in-charge Mrityunjay Kumar Shukla seized Rs 37 lakh in cash from a person from Raipur in Dehradun district of the state on Wednesday.

The amount seized exceeds the standards set during the election. The accused, a driver named Nadeem Ahmed Khan is a resident of Dalanwala.

He could not give satisfactory explanation about the purpose of withdrawal when he was caught.

Similarly, the excise team has caught liquor worth 10.26 liters. And till now a total of 315 liters of liquor has been caught in the district.

All the nodal officers and monitoring teams appointed by the District Election Officer/District Magistrate Dr R Rajesh Kumar were instructed to conduct the upcoming state assembly polls in the Dehradun district in a holistic and safe manner, while being active and cooperating with each other.

( With inputs from ANI )

