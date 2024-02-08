FM Nirmala Sitharaman Tables White Paper on Indian Economy in Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced a 'White Paper' detailing economic mismanagement during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) tenure in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

This comprehensive report, comparing the UPA era with the 10 years of Modi government, intends to address the prolonged discourse surrounding the nation's economy before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lays on the Table a copy of the 'White Paper on the Indian Economy' today, in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/oYFwUHtSeE — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

The NDA government has overcome the crisis of those years, and the economy has been put firmly on a high sustainable growth path with all-round development, Sitharaman said.

It is now pertinent to evaluate our economic status from the past until 2014 and compare it to our current position, solely to derive insights from the mismanagement of those years. The government will present a White Paper on the table of the House, she had stated.