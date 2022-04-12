Folk music shows attract tourists in Kashmir

The cultural shows being organised by Jammu and Kashmir's Tourism Department are giving a delightful experience to tourists during the spring season in the Kashmir.

The latest folk music show was held on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar to acquaint tourists with Kashmir's rich musical heritage along with providing a platform for young artists.

Speaking to ANI, the Director of Tourism Kashmir, Dr GN Itoo said, "Our folk music has a beauty of its own. Tourists both domestic as well as international like it a lot. We want to promote our handicrafts, cuisines, heritage and especially our culture as a tourism product."

He further said that the cultural shows attract the new generation and the audience also feels delighted.

"Whenever we organise such tourism promotional events, we provide an opportunity to youngsters. They have their own version which attracts the new generation and the audience also feels delighted. Along with that, we also give an opportunity to our legendary artists like in this event we have Noor Mohammad Shah, so that by clubbing both of them, we can promote our culture as well as tourism," he further added.

The folk music show saw both the young and legendary artists entertaining the spectators with their melodious renditions.

Praising the initiative, a local visitor, Rafi said, "The winter is over and the new season is knocking on our doors, so to welcome it Jammu and Kashmir Tourism is organising a number of activities. Among them, the main focus is on 'Folk Music', whose legacy we are carrying forward for the last many years. If someone wants to know about Kashmir in-depth then it is important to listen to its folk music. Such events are being organised at the various places (in the valley) and we are getting to listen to the folk music of Kashmir there."

"This year as the tourist influx is quite good, so when these tourists pass through any such place where Kashmiri music is being played, they stop there for some time and listen to it as it is something new for them. So, here we see a great scope for cultural exchange. And secondly, the young artists here who used to play the guitar before are now shifting towards 'Rabab'," he added.

Besides music, tourists also enjoyed the Kashmiri cuisines especially the tea and bread at the event.

The tourist praised the folk music of the Valley and also the hospitability of locals.

One of the tourists, Niha said, "The Kashmiri folk music is quite a heart touching. We felt as if we have lost in its beats. Though we could only understand a bit, but the overall impact is good. We should encourage such activities so that the young generation gets to know about its importance."

She said that the people here are also very hospitable and they treat everyone with great care and love. "They are as beautiful as this place is," she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor