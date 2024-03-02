Following Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Bomb Blast, Hyderabad on Alert

Yesterday, March 1, 2024, a tragic bombing took place at Rameshwaram cafe in Bangalore, injuring 2 staff members and 7 customers. Rameshwaram, a well-known eatery in the city, was crowded during lunchtime. In response to the incident, Hyderabad is now on high alert, with increased security measures by the local police.

Police officers are conducting vehicle checks and patrolling crowded areas to reassure the public. Senior officials have instructed personnel to conduct checks at railway stations, bus stations, and other crowded places. Bomb detection squads, along with sniffer dogs, have been deployed to various locations in the city, and security at critical installations has been enhanced.

"After the bomb blast in Bangalore, precautionary measures, including vehicle checks, are being carried out across Hyderabad," said Kothakota Srinivas Reddy, Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

In response to the incident, the CISF guarding the RGI Airport and defense installations has strengthened its security measures. Initial suspicions of the blast being caused by a gas leak were dismissed by the fire department, which found a bag at the site. Forensic teams are investigating the actual cause of the explosion.

Delhi is on high alert.

The Delhi Police are on high alert after a homemade bomb exploded at Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru on Friday afternoon. They have instructed local officers to increase visibility in busy markets and important locations.

The Delhi Police are on high alert after a homemade bomb exploded at Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru on Friday afternoon. They have instructed local officers to increase visibility in busy markets and important locations.

Areas like Lajpat Nagar, Paharganj, Hauz Khas, and Sarojini Nagar have a higher police presence for safety. An intelligence officer mentioned that more uniformed officers have been deployed at major events and gathering spots to ensure public safety. Additionally, businesses have been advised to regularly check their security cameras, alarms, and surroundings. They are also screening all incoming mail and packages as a precaution.