Food Poisoning in Karnataka: Five Critical, 46 Fall Sick After Consuming 'Prasada' at Fair in Belagavi (Watch Video)

Five were in critical condition, and 46 others fell sick after consuming 'prasad' at the Bhireshwar and Karemma Devi fair held in Karnataka's Hoolikatti village of Savadatti Taluka on Wednesday, May 22.

The sick individuals were admitted to the Savadatti Public Hospital and Belagavi District Hospital for treatment. The other five critically ill patients have been transferred to the Dharwad District Hospital for further medical care.

Visuals From the Hospital in Karnataka

#WATCH | Belagavi, Karnataka: 5 people are critical and 46 others fell sick after consuming 'prasada' at the Bhireshwar and Karemma Devi fair held in Hoolikatti village of Savadatti Taluka.



— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2024

The people complained about stomach pain, dysentery and vomiting. According to the reports, a medical camp has been set up in the Hoolikatti village by health officials to monitor the health of the villagers.

A similar incident took place in April in Bengaluru after 47 students of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) Girls’ Hostel were admitted to Victoria Hospital in a suspected case of food poisoning.