Football player dies in Tamil Nadu hospital, kin allege medical negligence

A 17-year old football player lost her life on Tuesday due to the alleged negligence of doctors in a hospital in Tamil Nadu's Chennai.

As per the information, Chennai-based teenage football player, Priya R had gone for knee surgery (right leg) at Government Peripheral Hospital, Periyar Nagar. Following the complications in her health, she was shifted to Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi Government hospital last Tuesday.

As per the medical reports, footballer Priya died this morning due to complications in her liver, heart & kidney.

The reports revealed that the negligence of Periyar Nagar Hospital led to the amputation of Priya's leg at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital. "Priya did not respond to the treatment where she died today morning," it added.

After receiving the body, the family members of the teenage footballer started protesting with their demand for immediate action from the police into this matter.

The protest erupted after Priya's body was carried out from the mortuary after a post-mortem.

However, the police have assured action into the matter on the basis of the post-mortem report.

"There are two types of action one being departmental has been taken by the Dean and Health Minister that the doctors accused of the alleged case have been transferred and suspended," said DCP Chennai Albert John.

The other one is on the basis of criminal culpability, for which we have registered a First Information Report, he added.

"We have registered an FIR on the basis of criminal culpability. The autopsy has already been done and action will be taken on the basis of its reports. We will also see what charges need to be imposed more after the recommendation of the doctor's committee," the DCP said further.

He continued by mentioning that the final postmortem report will only suggest for the action to be taken in the matter.

Notably, the Director of Medical Education in an official statement has informed that Dr Paul Ram Shankar, Assistant professor of the Orthopedic department, and Dr K Somasundar, casualty medical officer at the Government Peripheral hospital Periyar Nagar have been suspended.

As per the information, Dr Paul Ram Shankar has been transferred to Tuticorin Medical college hospital. He has been obliged to stay at Tuticorin during the suspension period and has been directed not to leave the city without permission.

During the period of suspension, he shall be at Tuticorin and shall not leave Tuticorin without obtaining permission.

Casualty medical officer Dr K Somasundar has also been transferred to Virudhunagar for his medical negligence while treating patient Priya and has been put under suspension with immediate effect. Somasundar has also been directed to not leave the headquarters without prior permission.

As per the family's allegations, footballer Priya died today after she was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital on Thursday after complications following her knee surgery at Periyar Nagar Hospital.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Subramanian Ma said, "Two doctors negligent in Priya's treatment have been suspended."

Meanwhile, an official statement from the dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government hospital Theranirajan disclosed that there was a delay in the removal of torneq (which is applied during the surgery to reduce the blood flow and has to be removed then) to the site of injury and caused necrosis of tissues and vessels as a result of which the 17-year old player developed "unstability".

"Normally during the surgery, they apply torneq. So torneq is applied to reduce the blood supply to the site of surgery. After the surgery, it has to be removed but there was a delay. This caused necrosis of the tissues and the vessels also accluded resulting in she developing unstability. BP was not able to record, acclusion of the blood vessel, you know blood vessel is very very important for circulation and viability of the tissues," a statement from the Rajiv Gandhi hospital said.

It further mentioned that the deceased football player was transferred to Rajiv Gandhi government hospital and besides knee amputation, subsequent to the surgery a debridement was also done yesterday.

"Before that she had developed myglobilinia. Myglobin is excreted via kidney and then kidney failed, liver failed and she had multiple organ failure," it added mentioning that the girl had gone through an arthroscopic surgery in which a ligament tear was refixed.

