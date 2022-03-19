For displaced Pandits, Jagti in Jammu is shelter, home is still in Kashmir
By IANS | Published: March 19, 2022 01:39 PM2022-03-19T13:39:02+5:302022-03-19T13:50:38+5:30
Jammu, March 19 Standing in front of rows of multi-storey buildings at the entrance of which is written: ...
Jammu, March 19 Standing in front of rows of multi-storey buildings at the entrance of which is written: "Welcome to mini township of Kashmiri Migrants
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app