For the first time this year, Noida records only one new Covid case

Delhi's Gautam Buddh Nagar district health department on Monday informed that only one Covid-19 case in the last 24 hours is recorded in Noida for the first time in the year. While the active cases has come down to 76 which is the lowest in this year.

However, India continues to witness its downward trajectory of fresh COVID-19 cases with the country reporting 1,549 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

The daily positivity rate in the country has also dipped to 0.40 percent, while the weekly positivity rate has dropped to 0.40 percent.

With this, the present active caseload of India is 25,106, accounting for 0.06 percent of total cases.

A total of 78.30 crore tests have been conducted so far in India, with 3,84,499 tests held in the last 24 hours, as per ministry data.

As many as 2,652 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of recovery from the virus 4,24,67,774. The country has also reported 31 deaths due to COVID in the past 24 hours.