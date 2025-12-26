Forced religious conversions wrong, Veer Bal Diwas inspires courage and morality: Tripura CM

Agartala, Dec 26 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that forced religious conversions or conversions carried out through inducements are wrong, asserting that faith and self-sacrifice must come from conviction, not coercion.

Addressing a Veer Bal Diwas programme organised at a Gurdwara, the Chief Minister said the observance of the day helps instill values of courage, sacrifice and morality among the younger generation.

“The main purpose of Veer Bal Diwas is to convey that religion is for everyone. It is wrong to convert people to another religion by force or by offering various temptations. Unfortunately, we see such incidents occurring in different places,” Saha said.

Referring to historical and contemporary examples, the Chief Minister said minority communities, including Hindus and Sikhs, have faced persecution in various regions.

“Inhuman torture was inflicted on Kashmiri Pandits. Even before Partition, the situation was similar. After Partition, West Pakistan and later Bangladesh came into existence, and the population of Hindus, Sikhs and other minority communities there declined significantly,” he said.

Saha noted that the issue is being widely discussed and debated through articles and reports, and stressed the need to build social resistance against such practices.

“On Veer Bal Diwas, we must reflect on how to raise our voice against forced conversions at both national and international levels,” he said.

The Chief Minister recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the first observance of Veer Bal Diwas in January 2022, and since then it has been commemorated across the country on December 26 every year with due solemnity.

He said the central objective of the day is to inspire the next generation to imbibe the ideals of bravery, sacrifice and moral strength.

“Veer Bal Diwas is not just about recalling history; it helps awaken faith in self-sacrifice, religion and the nation. It teaches young people how to build confidence and understand the value of sacrifice,” Saha added.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the importance of proper education for children, saying that with the right guidance, young minds can develop qualities often missing even in adults.

The event was attended by Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumdar, along with other prominent members of the Sikh community.

