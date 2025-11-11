'Forces that tried to touch Hindu dharma have perished': Former K'taka CM Bommai

Gadag (Karnataka), Nov 11 Former Chief Minister and BJP Member of Parliament, Basavaraj Bommai, said on Tuesday that "for hundreds of years, certain global forces and some forces within our own society have attempted to divide and destroy Sanatan Dharma", adding that "all such attempts have failed, and every power that tried to touch this sacred faith has eventually perished".

Speaking at a grand event organised by the Atirudra Mahayaga Seva Samiti at the V.D.S.T.C. School Grounds in Gadag, as part of the Kiriya Kumbha Mela's grand procession and Shobha Yatra here, Bommai said where there is divinity there is God.

"When they see the women carrying the sacred Kumbha (pot), they see the embodiment of Adi Shakti herself. Every human being is a centre of energy. How they use that energy and for whose purpose determines their fame, success, and destiny."

Bommai said: "For hundreds of years, both global and internal forces have tried to divide Sanatana Hindu Dharma, but they have never succeeded. Hinduism is based on noble philosophy and a life of acceptance and inclusivity."

"Therefore, no power on earth can shake it. Every force that tried to harm this Dharma has been wiped out," he underlined.

"Let them, as followers of Hindu Dharma, remain united in their worship of God, perform good deeds, lead lives of service, seek the blessings of our gurus, and through these Yajnas, destroy their ego and become better human beings," Bommai said.

The Union government will take all necessary measures to suppress the forces that create unrest in the country through terrorist activities, the former Chief Minister added.

He said that an investigation has already begun regarding the bomb blast in Delhi.

"Authorities are investigating who owned the car, to whom it was sold, and the terrorist links behind it. Within four to five hours of the blast, prompt action was taken," he added.

He expressed confidence that "soon, not just in the Red Fort, but across the entire nation, the Central government will take all possible measures to crush these forces that spread terrorism and unrest".

Responding to a query about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's statement that "India cannot be made a Hindu nation", Bommai said, "Siddaramaiah is making such baseless statements only to save his (CM's) chair. He says making India a Hindu nation is irrelevant, but he blames the Centre for everything -- he's doing political circus just to hold on to his Chief Ministerial position."

Regarding Legislative Council member B.K. Hariprasad's allegation that the Delhi bomb blast was a failure of the Union Home Department, the former Chief Minister replied, "Does Hariprasad have any other work? Every morning there are incidents of violence here in Karnataka. How many times has the Karnataka government failed? Why doesn't he question that?"

