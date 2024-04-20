Forces within & outside the country joined hands to defeat me, PM Modi says in Karnataka

Bengaluru April 20 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that "big and powerful people" from within India and outside the country have united to defeat him in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a massive gathering in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur city, PM Modi said that the first phase of voting has uplifted the spirit of the people in the country.

"With the blessings of 'Nari Shakti' and 'Matru Shakti', Modi is successfully facing the challenges and marching ahead. The INDIA bloc does not have a leader for the future, and also does not have a vision for the future as well," PM Modi said.

"The highest number of beneficiaries of Modi government's schemes are SC, ST and OBC families. During the tenure of the earlier governments, they lived in filth, did not get electricity and water, and they had lost hope from the government. Modi has rekindled their hopes on the government. The fact that 25 crore people are being lifted out of poverty in the country substantiates the fact," PM Modi said.

PM Modi, speaking at the rally, also said that those who were earlier called at last are being placed on the frontline today.

"A daughter from a tribal family went on to become the first citizen of the country," PM Modi said, adding: "Under the development for all objectives, the NDA government has prioritised the education of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and youth.

"These sections are beneficiaries of Mudra Scheme which provides loans. It is being planned to increase the loan amount from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh," PM Modi said.

He said that the Congress government has betrayed the farmers by stopping the Rs 4 crore subsidy given by the state government during the previous BJP government in Karnataka. "I am sure you will punish the anti-farmer Congress government," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said: "The poor people of this country did not think that they would get free ration. This has been turned into reality. Lakhs of families are availing of free treatment. In Chikkaballapur, 4 lakh families have benefitted from this. Free treatment would be given to senior citizens who are above the age of 70 years, up to Rs 5 lakh.

"In the last 10 years, in Chikkaballapur and Kolar, 25,000 houses have been built. Three crore more houses will be built."

PM Modi also said that the Nandi Hills, located close to Bengaluru, will be developed as a weekend getaway.

"The NDA gets inspiration from Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda (founder of Bengaluru) to develop modern infrastructure," PM Modi added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor