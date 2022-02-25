FORDA writes to Mandaviya over demand of risk hazard allowance for resident doctors

Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) on Thursday wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya over their demand for risk hazard allowance for resident doctors.

The association noted in the letter that the resident doctors constitute a major chunk of the healthcare workforce of a nation, many of who got infected with or succumbed to COVID-19 during the last two years while working on the frontline.

"Through this letter, we once again wish to bring to your notice, the long-pending demand of risk hazard allowance for resident doctors. Though we had submitted ourrepresentation regarding the same twice on January 31, 2020, and March 6, 2020, at the onset of COVID-19 Pandemic followed by another representation on January 10, 2022, after dealing with subsequent waves of the Pandemic, there has been no positive response from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) yet," reads the letter.

"It is pertinent to mention that as per OM No. Z.28015/119/2012-H dated 18/09/2019 issued by MoHFW (Hospital-II Section), Government of India, Hospital Patient Care Allowance (HPCA)/Patient Care Allowance (PCA) under R1H3 cell of Risk & Hardship Matrix of 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) is implemented for Allied healthcare professionals," the letter added.

The association noted in the letter that though risk hazard allowance is provided to employees/staff in other sectors and doctors should also be entitled to the same.

"We would hereby once again request you to kindly take note of the demand of riskhazard allowance and take necessary measures for implementing the same," added the letter.

( With inputs from ANI )

