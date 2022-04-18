Forensic team conducts investigation in Jahangirpuri violence

A team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Monday conducted an investigation into the Jahangirpuri violence that erupted in the area on April 16 during a religious procession.

A team from the Delhi Police Crime Branch is also present at Jahangirpuri.

An altercation had broken out between two communities in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital on the evening of April 16 during a religious procession. A total of 21 persons have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

Of the 20 accused persons in the case, 14 were produced before the Rohini court on Sunday, which sent two prime accused - Ansar and Aslam - to police custody for one day. The remaining 12 were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Heavy security has been deployed in the violence-hit area to prevent any untoward incident.

Earlier in the day, a letter petition has been filed before the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana urging him to take suo motu cognizance of the Jahangirpuri violence in Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

