Formalities complete, 'Moti' and 'Jaya' prepare to fly out to their new homes abroad

Varanasi (UP), May 22 Moti and Jaya are an object of envy these days. These two Indie dogs are all set to fly out to their new forever homes, across the seven seas, after being adopted by European parents.

Their passport, geotagging and all the formalities have been done and within the next three months they would be flying out to be with new 'parents' in Milan and Amsterdam.

Moti, a female dog, was rescued from Assi Ghat here by an Italian woman tourist Vera Lazzaretti, who immediately decided to adopt her.

Moti will be landing at Milan airport in Italy on July 14, while Jaya, of the same breed, will be leaving for Amsterdam in The Netherlands by August-end or September to stay with Merel Bontelbal and her family.

Both are being prepared to immigrate by Animotel Care Trust (ACT), a Varanasi-based NGO working for rescue and rehabilitation of ailing, injured as well as physically disabled street dogs.

Dr Indraneel Basu and Sudeshna Basu, the founder presidents of ACT, said, "True companion passport of 7-month-old Moti is ready, and vaccination and their blood serum has been tested in Italy and Portugal. Their microchip for geotagging along with a 15-digit identification number will be injected soon. Ticket to depart from IGI Airport on July 13 is ready."

After that, it will be six-month-old Jaya's turn to depart for The Netherlands, said the trust's chief executive officer Sundilip Sengupta.

"In December 2022, Vera noticed Moti being attacked by street dogs while locals were also trying to keep the puppy away from their area. Vera rescued Moti and contacted us. We brought it to our shelter and rehabilitation home. Later, Vera decided to adopt Moti. Since we work for adoption of rescued street dogs, we consulted officials about how a foreign national can adopt a canine to take it abroad," said Sengupta.

He added, "It was a unique experience as we saw the process of getting 'True Companion' passport issued and the protocol to be followed to make the canine ready to send abroad."

Sengupta said that Merel of The Netherlands noticed this puppy being attacked by strays. Merel rescued the injured puppy and contacted us.

"Merel wanted to take Jaya with her but as she had to leave the very next day, we told her it could not be without the necessary formalities for sending a dog abroad. As per Merel's wish, Jaya is being prepared to be sent after completing the course of vaccination, necessary tests and issue of passport."

