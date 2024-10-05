Former BJP MP Arjun Singh approaches Calcutta HC, seeks NIA probe into attack on his house

Kolkata, Oct 5 Arjun Singh, the former BJP Lok Sabha MP from Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, has approached a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the attack on his house in which he was left injured.

In his petition filed at the single judge bench of Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya, the BJP leader has appealed to include the Centre, the West Bengal government as well as the NIA as parties in the case.

Justice Bhattacharya admitted Arjun Singh's petition and directed the registrar of the court to serve notices to all parties concerned in the matter.

The matter is likely to come up for a hearing on Monday.

On Friday morning, a group of miscreants allegedly having links with the ruling Trinamool Congress attacked the residence of Arjun Singh at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district.

The BJP leader claimed that the bricks and crude bombs were hurled at his house in which he was injured after the splinter of a crude bomb had hit his limb.

He also alleged that several miscreants fired at this residence.

"A local Trinamool Congress councilor and his son were the masterminds behind the attack. The entire development took place in front of the police who remained mute spectators. At least 25 crude bombs were hurled towards my residence. I have video-recorded the entire incident, which shows how the police were inactive while the attack took place," the BJP leader alleged.

Arjun Singh, a long-time erstwhile Trinamool Congress legislator from Bhatpara constituency in North 24 Parganas district, joined the BJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and contested successfully as a BJP candidate from Barrackpore Assembly constituency that year.

However, in 2022, he joined Trinamool Congress again in the presence of the party's General Secretary and Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee.

Being denied a ticket from Barrackpore in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Singh joined the BJP again before the election.

The BJP fielded him again as a party candidate from Barrackpore this year. However, he was defeated this time by Trinamool Congress' Partha Bhowmick.

