Former CM Gehlot deputes 'army' of Rajasthan Congress leaders on Amethi seat

Jaipur, May 18 Veteran leaders from Rajasthan have been deputed in Amethi on different roles under the directions of former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is an observer on this seat which is one of the most talked about Lok Sabha seats.

About 33 senior leaders including three MLAs and nine former MLAs from Rajasthan have been called in Amethi. Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Govind Singh Dotasra is also among them.

Former Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Dharmendra Rathore has been made the election coordinator in Amethi and he has been deciding who needs to be called on which day and how many trips he needs to make, said party sources

Veteran leader K. L. Sharma, who is close to the Gandhi family, has been fielded from Amethi against BJP's Smriti Irani.

Gehlot was appointed as observer soon after announcing Sharma's candidature. He reached Amethi on May 10 and thereafter started deputing veteran leaders on diverse roles here.

Those called here are PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Rafeeq Khan, former MLA Surendran Singh Jadawat, Danish Abrar, Chetan Dudi, Babulal Nagar, Bhajanlal Jatav, Sandeep Chaudhary, Sandeep Yadav and Jogendra Awana among others.

Rajasthan PCC General Secretary and spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said that PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra is campaigning in Amethi on May 17 and 18 in support of Congress.

