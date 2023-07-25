Former Haryana Minister Gopal Goyal Kanda acquitted in air hostess Geetika Sharma suicide case

The Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday acquitted former Haryana Minister Gopal Goyal Kanda in air hostess Geetika Sharma suicide case. Geetika, a former air hostess, who was earlier employed with Kanda’s MDLR airlines, was found dead on August 5, 2012 at her Ashok Vihar residence in North West Delhi. In her suicide note, she had named Kanda and Chadha. The woman too committed suicide six months later and left behind a suicide note, also blaming the MLA and his aide for her death.

Kanda, who was a minister in the previous Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government in Haryana, was facing charges under various sections, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (destruction of evidence), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 466 (forgery). There were also charges of rape (376) and 377 (unnatural sex) against him, but they were dropped later by the Delhi high court. Geetika Sharma, a former air hostess with Kanda’s MLDR airlines, was found dead on August 5, 2012, at her Ashok Vihar residence in North West Delhi. In her suicide note, she had said she was ending her life due to “harassment” by Kanda and his aide Chadha. Following the registration of the case, Kanda - who is the leader of the Haryana Lokhit Party and an MLA from the Sirsa Assembly constituency in Haryana - was forced to resign as minister of state for home.



