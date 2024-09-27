Former Himachal CM Jairam Thakur welcomes Cong govt's order to display name at eateries

Shimla, Sep 27 Himachal Pradesh Assembly Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has welcomed the state government's decision for all street vendors in the state to display their name, photograph and identification as per their ID cards and hoped that Vikramaditya Singh would be firm on his decision.

Jairam Thakur said, "I welcome this decision of the government if they plan on implementing this. Street vendor policy existed earlier, but the Congress government stopped it. In Himaxhal Pradesh we feel that this policy is a necessity. If they change their stand after pressure from party leadership, it will be understandable because it has happened before as well. We hope that Vikramaditya Singh will be firm on his decision. We welcome the decision on verification and registration of street vendors which is being done on the lines of Uttar Pradesh government."

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday announced that it will be mandatory for all shopkeepers and street vendors in the state to display their identity cards. However, after facing flak over the issue, the state government on Thursday said no such decision has been taken.

Vikramaditya Singh said on Thursday that the decision for eateries and their shops to display the names of owners has been taken to maintain 'internal security' of the state, adding that it is the responsibility of the state government and all of us to maintain peace in the state.

"It is the responsibility of the state government and all of us to maintain peace in the state in wake of the chain of events that have taken place in Himachal Pradesh in the past few days," he added.

Congress found itself in an embarrassing situation as it had vehemently opposed the "display nameplate" diktat for eateries on the route of Kanwar Yatra by BJP-led Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments.

Responding to the issue, AICC Himachal Pradesh incharge Rajiv Shukla said that it would not be right to compare the decision on street vendor policy with the Yogi model in Uttar Pradesh.

