Former home secretary Madhav Godbole passes away due to cardiac arrest

Retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and former Union home secretary Dr Madhav Godbole passed away at the age of 85 due to cardiac failure at his home in Pune Monday. “He is survived by his wife Sujata, son Rahul, daughter Meera, daughter-in-law Dakshina, son-in-law Mahesh, and grandchildren Aditi, Manan, Gaayatri and Taarini,” said a statement issued from his family. Godbole retired from the IAS in March 1993 when he was the Union home secretary and secretary of the Department of Justice.

He had earlier served as secretary of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Urban Development with the Government of India and chairman of Maharashtra State Electricity Board and principal finance secretary of the Government of Maharashtra. He also worked with the Asian Development Bank, Manila, for five years. He wrote over 20 books on public policy, governance and various other issues of national significance. He held an MA and PhD in economics from Bombay University and an MA in Development Economics from Williams College, Massachusetts.

