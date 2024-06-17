Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Grilled For 3 Hours In POCSO Case

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today in connection with a POCSO case filed against him. CID has received a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report of the video shot on a mobile phone. Yediyurappa was questioned by the state police's CID for three hours today. CID questioned the senior BJP leader on the basis of the report and alleged attempts made to influence witnesses.

Earlier, the Karnataka High Court had restrained the CID from arresting him in connection with the POCSO case. It also directed the veteran BJP leader to appear before CID, which is probing the case, on June 17. 81-year-old BS Yediyurappa has denied the allegations and challenged the case in the Karnataka High Court.

The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted conditional arrest relief bail to him in a case registered under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012. It is to be noted that the 54-year-old complainant who had accused Yediyurappa died last month has sparked political speculations within political and social circles. The victim’s brother filed a petition in court earlier this week. The petitioner asked for Yediyurappa’s arrest and interrogation.