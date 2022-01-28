Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter found hanging at Bengaluru apartment

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter Soundarya was found hanging at a private apartment in Bengaluru, said BS Yediyurappa's Office.

Postmortem is going on at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, added the BS Yediyurappa's Office.

More details are awaited.

