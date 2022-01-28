Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter found hanging at Bengaluru apartment
By ANI | Published: January 28, 2022 03:22 PM2022-01-28T15:22:49+5:302022-01-28T15:30:03+5:30
Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter Soundarya was found hanging at a private apartment in Bengaluru, said BS Yediyurappa's Office.
Postmortem is going on at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, added the BS Yediyurappa's Office.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
( With inputs from ANI )