Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter found hanging at Bengaluru apartment

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter Soundarya was found hanging at a private apartment in Bengaluru, said BS Yediyurappa's Office.

Postmortem is going on at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, added the BS Yediyurappa's Office.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

