Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi "remains critical and still in ICU": Hospital bulletin

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], May 24 : Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and ex-Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi is still critical and semi-comatose, but his brain haemorrhage is stable and he continues to be in the ICU, stated a health bulletin released by P.D. Hinduja Hospital on Wednesday.

Joshi was admitted to Hinduja Hospital at Mahim in Mumbai on Monday night after his health deteriorated following complications from a brain tumour.

"Mr Manohar Joshi, Ex CM Maharashtra had been admitted at P.D. Hinduja Hospital, on May 22nd, in an emergency, in semicoma, breathing on his own, not on ventilator. Mr Joshi is critical and semi-comatose. His brain haemorrhage is stable. He continues to be in the ICU, being managed medically, and his condition is being closely monitored," read the health bulletin.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray visited the hospital to inquire about his health on Tuesday.

Joshi, 85, has served in several capacities including as a Mayor of Mumbai, as an MLA, Maharashtra Chief Minister from 1995 to 1999 and Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor