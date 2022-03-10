Former Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh wins From Thoubal By 2,543 votes

Former Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh of Congress defeats nearest BJP rival, L Basanta Singh, by 2,543 votes in Thoubal seat. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday is counting votes for 60 assembly constituencies in Manipur. The counting began at 8am sharp and it will continue till the final results are declared.

For the ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Manipur is a critical state that the party is fighting to maintain its hold in the northeast region. Manipur held voting for the assembly elections in two rounds -- February 27 and March 3.The exit polls in Manipur, released on Monday, have given a clear edge to the BJP, while several of them also predict that it may fall short of the halfway mark. The state last held assembly elections in 2017. The Congress party had emerged as single largest party by winning on 28 seats

