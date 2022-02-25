Former Odisha CM Hemananda Biswal passes away

Former Odisha Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal passes away on Friday at Sum Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Biswal served as the Chief Minister of Odisha twice- from December 7, 1989, to March 5, 1990, and from December 6, 1999, to March 5, 2000.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik expressed condolence over the demise of Biswal.

"Sad to hear about the demise of former Odisha CM and senior Congress leader, Shri Hemananda Biswal. He stood for Congress party's ideals throughout his life. Odisha Congress will miss him dearly. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti," he said in a tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

