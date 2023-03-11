Former president Ramnath Kovind to be chief guest at Lokmat Parliamentary Awards on March 14

India's former President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at the 4th edition of Lokmat Parliamentary Awards function to be held on March 14 in New Delhi.

Chairman of the editorial board of Lokmat Media Group and former Rajya Sabha member Vijay Darda called on Kovind in New Delhi and invited him to be the chief guest at the function. It is worth mentioning that the award will be given to the members of Parliament in eight different categories (which includes members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) for the outstanding contribution to parliamentary democracy.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Biju Janata Dal's Bhartruhari Mahtab, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien, Nationalist Congress Party's Vandana Chavan, Bharatiya Janata Party MPs Tejasvi Surya and Locket Chatterjee, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Manoj Kumar Jha have been unanimously selected as recipients for the fourth (2022) edition of the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards.

According to the information, a conclave of public opinion will also be organized on the same day on the topic Indian Democracy: Nearing Maturity, which has been decided to held on the same day at the same place. During this many politicians will present their views on this subject.

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards were instituted in 2017 to recognise and encourage the constructive work MPs do throughout the year. In earlier years former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar have attended and been honored with various awards.

