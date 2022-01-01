Former Puducherry CM offers prayers at church to mark New Year 2022

Former Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Saturday offered prayers at a church in the union territory to mark the New Year 2022.

On the other hand, people were seen grooving to the tune of New year 2022 at Old Port Complex in Puducherry.

Meanwhile, the Puducherry government has imposed a night curfew from 11:00 pm till 5:00 am till January 31, 2022, except on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi, as the Omicron cases of COVID-19 variant are increasing in the union territory.

The government in a notification said that though the number of fresh positive cases has come down, there is the detection of the Variant of Concern (VoC), "Omicron" in the samples from Puducherry.

Meanwhile, several states in the country welcomed New Year amid the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the government.

With night curfew in place, streets of several cities and towns wore a deserted look post 10 pm.

In the national capital, on New Year's eve on Friday night, Delhi Police made announcements in Connaught Place asking people to go home before night curfew kicks in (from 10 pm to 5 am).

In Odisha, Bhubaneswar police undertook night patrolling as New Year celebrations have been restricted including a ban on social gatherings till January 2, as per the government's order.

In Jharkhand, Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police, Surendra Kumar distributed sweets to police personnel on night patrolling to mark New Year 2022. "I wish everyone a prosperous year ahead. Tight security arrangements have been made for tonight," he said.

Countries around the world have begun to welcome the New Year 2022. Various nations including Australia, North Korea, and New Zealand have started embracing 2022 with New Year celebrations.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor