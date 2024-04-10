Former Punjab Minister Sucha Singh’s Son Among 5 Arrested With 42.89 Grams of Heroin in Shimla

On Wednesday, authorities reported the arrest of five individuals, one of whom is identified as the son of a former Punjab minister named Sucha Singh, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. The police disclosed that the arrested individuals were found in possession of 42.89 grams of heroin.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi informed PTI that the arrests occurred following a police patrolling party's raid on a hotel room near Panchayat Ghar, Old Bus Stand on Tuesday.

The main accused was identified as Prakash Singh (37), the son of former Punjab minister Sucha Singh. The remaining four accused are Ajay Kumar (27), Shubham Kaushal (26) and Balbinder (22), all from Punjab, and Abni (19) of Kinnaur district, the SP said.

Police stated that a case has been filed against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and an investigation is currently in progress. Previously, Prakash Singh had been apprehended for the possession and consumption of heroin in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

