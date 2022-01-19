Former SC judge expresses concern on booking critics of govt for sedition

Calling for abolishing the law on sedition, former Supreme Court judge Rohinton Nariman has expressed concern on booking of people who criticized the government for sedition.

"Now, unfortunately, of late, we have had in this country, young persons, students, stand-up comedians, all being booked for freely criticizing the government of the day under sedition law which is colonial in nature and have no place in our Constitution," he said.

"On the other hand, you have hate speeches like 'fighting birds' calling for genocide for the entire community. We found great reluctance of authorities to book these people. It was heartening that, Vice President in his recent speech said that hate speech is unconstitutional and happens to be a criminal act. It is criminalised in 153A and 505C of the criminal act," he said.

This comment comes after Haridwar court on Sunday sent religious leader Yeti Narsinganand to 14-day judicial custody after he was arrested by Haridwar police for allegedly making inflammatory remarks at a Dharma Sansad in the city in a hate speech case.

The Nagar Kotwali police arrested Mahamandaleshwar Yeti Narsimhanand Maharaj of Juna Akhara from Sarvanand Ghat in Haridwar where he was reportedly fasting at Sarbananda Ghat demanding the release of Wasim Rizvi, former chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Central Shia Waqf board who was earlier arrested in this same case. Altogether there are three cases registered against Swami Yeti Narsimhanand in Haridwar Kotwali. He has also been sued for making indecent remarks on women.

On Thursday, Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi was also arrested and sent to jail. Yeti Narsinganand was reportedly fasting at Sarbananda Ghat demanding the release of Wasim Rizvi. A protest meeting was also called by the seers at the Ghat on Friday.

Religious leader Yeti Narsinganand apparently called for the genocide and use of arms against Muslims while speaking at an event in Haridwar from December 17 to 19, 2021. An FIR was also registered against him along with many others in the case.

The Supreme Court earlier issued notice to Uttarakhand and Delhi Police on a petition seeking an independent enquiry into the Haridwar Dharam Sansad speeches allegedly inciting violence against minorities.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor