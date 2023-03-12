Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami booked in assault case

A police case has been registered against former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami for allegedly attacking a party functionary of Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) at Madurai airport.EPS, AIADMK's interim General Secretary, was travelling from Chennai to Madurai to attend a party meeting in Sivaganga when the incident happened. While he was on a shuttle bus from the airport, a man, identified as Rajeshwaran, heckled EPS inside the bus and called him a 'traitor'.

He began a live broadcast on his Facebook account when he saw Palaniswami on the airline bus and called him a “traitor.” Rajeshwaran was returning to Madurai from Singapore via Chennai on the flight in which Palaniswami also travelled. He shouted slogans after he found that the AIADMK interim general secretary was also travelling on the same bus.