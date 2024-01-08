Former Telangana minister’s kin booked for rash, drunken driving

Hyderabad, Jan 8 Police in Hyderabad have booked a relative of former Telangana minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy for allegedly driving a car rashly and in a drunken state injuring two persons.

Allola Agraj Reddy, who was driving a Honda City car, hit a two-wheeler near Forum Mall circle under the limits of KPHB police station of Cyberabad police commissionerate in the early hours of Sunday.

Agraj, said to be the nephew of the former minister belonging to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), was driving the car over the wrong route.

He, along with two other friends, were returning home after partying at a pub in Gachibowli. Kukatpally Assistant Commissioner of Police Shiva Bhaskar said they had engaged a driver but he was not driving the car at the time of the accident.

“When the police began questioning, the three youths blamed each other. However, with CCTV footage and other clues it was prima facie established that Agraj was driving the vehicle,” he said

A breath analyser test indicated that the 26-year-old was drunk while driving.

Two youths who were riding the bike were injured. They were admitted to hospital and their condition is stated to be stable.

They have been identified as Banwarilal (24) and Dhuruchand (33), both natives of Rajasthan. They were returning home from a movie.

A case of rash and drunken driving has been registered against Agraj Reddy. Police have issued a notice under section 41 CrPC to Agraj Reddy, directing him to appear before them for investigation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor