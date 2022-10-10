Former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 10, 2022 09:44 AM 2022-10-10T09:44:31+5:30 2022-10-10T09:45:18+5:30
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died on Monday (Oct 10) around 8:30 am at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital on Aug 22 and shifted to ICU on the night of Oct 1. He served for three non-consecutive terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and also served as the Minister of Defence, Government of India.