Foundation day of Kainchi Dham on June 15, preparations in full swing

New Delhi, June 13 The renowned Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand's Nainital is set to celebrate its Foundation Day on June 15. Elaborate arrangements have been put in place to make the event a grand success.

Every year, devotees of Baba Neem Karoli from across India and abroad gather here for the event in large numbers. A large 'bhandara' will also be organized to cater to lakhs of pilgrims making a beeline to the city on its foundation day.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday extended greetings to the devotees and told newsmen that last-minute preparations are underway for ensuring hassle-free pilgrimage to the Kainchi Dham.

He said that the administration faced challenges initially but then pulled out all stops to ensure that the city remains well-equipped in handling the large influx of pilgrims.

The Chief Minister also assured that lakhs of devotees visiting Kainchi Dham on June 15, from the country and abroad won’t face any difficulties.

"The administration remains committed to facilitating a smooth and successful conduct of the pilgrimage," added the Uttarakhand CM.

Notably, Shri Kainchi Dham was till now known by name of Kosiyakutoli tehsil and was restored to its original name on Wednesday to restore its lost glory.

