Foundation of media should be based solely on truth: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Feb 26 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, said that his government takes cognisance of all authentic news reports brought out by the media, which are not propaganda.

“Media is a powerful medium to convey the sentiments of society to the government,” he said.

According to an official release, the chief minister -- while speaking at a media conclave -- said that his government considers every piece of news as a suggestion and takes cognisance of news reports based on facts.

He emphasised that the media, encompassing print, TV, and increasingly, social and digital platforms, stands as a cornerstone of a flourishing democracy, exerting significant influence on society. "Even today, the role of print media cannot be undermined. Each of these mediums has its own set of followers," he stated.

He further said, “Many people do not consider their day complete without reading a newspaper even today. At the same time, numerous individuals have connected with digital media through smartphones and have not turned on their televisions for years. Regardless of the platform, the foundation of media should be based solely on truth.”

Moving beyond 'Rising UP' and discussing 'Shining UP', he mentioned that a lot has changed in the country in the past 10 years.

"India is respected globally today, with secure borders, effective internal governance and world-class infrastructure. The confidence of the people has gone up and people are benefiting from welfare schemes without discrimination. For the first time, the government is paying attention to fulfilling the livelihood needs of the people while respecting their faiths," he stated.

"Before 2017, more than 300 riots used to take place in the state in a year while curfew remained imposed for half of the year. Entrepreneurs were scared of investing in the state for lack of security of both themselves and their capital. From education to healthcare, everything was in complete disarray in the state,” he said.

He then pointed out, “Today, the youth hold tablets in their hands, and not guns. Extortions no longer take place in Uttar Pradesh. Instead, there is the PM SVANidhi scheme for street vendors. Curfews are no longer imposed here; instead, Kanwar Yatra is organised with enthusiasm. Uttar Pradesh has transitioned from a 'breaker' in the country's development, to becoming a breakthrough since 2017. We have brought an investment of Rs 10 lakh 24 thousand crores to the ground."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor