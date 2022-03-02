Four abducted from former MP's flat in Delhi's South Avenue

Four people, including the driver of a former member of parliament A.P. Jithender Reddy, have allegedly been abducted from the MP's flat in South Avenue on Tuesday.

Jitender Raj, PA to Reddy, while speaking tosaid, "Three guests of AP Jithender Reddy came to stay at his flat at 105 South Avenue. On Tuesday morning I came to know that our driver Tilak Thapa is missing along with the guests."

"We saw the CCTV footage installed nearby and came to know that some people in two vehicles have taken them from here," he added.

Reddy took to Twitter and posted, "Shocking incident at my residence in Delhi. My personal driver Shri Thapa and social activist Shri Ravi Munnur were kidnapped last night. I have filed a complaint with the concerned police department. Hoping for quick action and speedy justice. @DelhiPolice"

The CCTV footage of the alleged abduction was also put up by Reddy on his Twitter.

A senior official from Delhi police said, "Four people who were staying at Flat no. 105 South Avenue were taken away by some unknown persons."

An FIR has been registered under Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the South Avenue police station and investigation into the matter is under progress, the officer added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor