Four ambulances flagged off on J-K's Rajouri to strengthen healthcare facilitates

Amid fears of the possible third wave of COVID-19 as Omicron cases across the country witnessed a surge, the Jammu and Kashmir administration flagged off four ambulances in the Rajouri district in a bid to strengthen health care facilities in the Union territory.

The ambulances are well-equipped to cater to the needs of the people during emergency situations in far-flung areas.

The places include Loraka (Nowshera), Kandi ( Kotranka), Thanamandi and Kalakote.

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal today in presence of Additional District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Pawan Parihar, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shamim Un Nissa Bhatti, ACR, Tahir Mustafa Malik, and DSEO, Bilal Mir flagged off four ambulances.

The Ambulances have been purchased under the Red Cross fund to provide medical facilities to the poeple.

While speaking to the Media the Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal said," these four ambulances will give a huge boost to the health sector to evacuate patients in far-flung areas for immediate evacuation, and it was the long pending demand of these areas for the provision of the ambulances".

"The strengthening of health facilities is a top priority of the government and district administration is committed to providing quality healthcare services, and with the inclusion of 04 new ambulances in the emergency service, patients will get quick benefits of healthcare, especially in the hilly areas and border areas, this service will prove to be life-giving for patients," said Deputy Commissioner.

The Deputy Commissioner also appealed to the public to adhere to the COVID-19 appropriate Behavior so that the imminent threat of Omicron can be averted.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor