Four armed men loot 8 kg gold in Patna

Patna, June 3 Four armed men looted a gold finance company in Patna on Friday evening and took away around 8 kg gold jewellery worth more than Rs 5 crore, police said.

The massive loot took place in Saket Vihar under Gardanibagh police station around 6.30 pm. The robbers came on bikes, barged into the company office, and held all the employees at gunpoint before fleeing with the gold.

The officials of the gold finance company claimed that they have looted around 8 kg gold. Though, the exact weight and worth of gold is under calculation.

The SHO, Gardanibagh said that the matter is under investigation.

He also said that another loot incident took place in a jewellery shop in Gardanibagh area.

"We are investigating both the incidents of loot. The process of scanning CCTV cameras is currently underway and we have some leads about the accused," he said.

The incidents of loot are frequently taking place in Bihar these days. This was the fourth gold robbery in the state since Thursday. On Thursday, unidentified robbers looted Rs 1 crore gold from Sri Krishna jewellers in Patepur under Mahua police station in Vaishali district and a similar incident happened in Gopalganj on when robbers looted gold worth Rs 5 lakh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor