Four armed robbers held after brief encounter with Delhi Police

New Delhi, March 12 Four armed robbers were arrested by the Delhi Police after a brief exchange of fire at Shahdara in the national capital, an official said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Vikram Singh alias Pintu, Subham Choudhary alias Sunny, Dev Kumar alias Dinesh and Hari Kishan, all residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Furnishing the details, DCP R. Sathiyasundaram said that a tip-off was received on Friday regarding the likely presence of the miscreants involved in a robbery case in which Rs 3 lakh was looted by two bike-borne criminals at gunpoint.

Accordingly, the police laid a trap and also placed barricades to check the cars.

"Late at night, the accused persons were spotted and were signalled to stop, but they opened fire on the police party, firing three shots," the DCP said, adding that the police team also retaliated and fired on the accused persons.

In the brief encounter, two accused persons sustained bullet injuries.

