Four arrested for robbing tourist at Calangute

Mapusa: Police have arrested four accused on the suspicion of snatching gold chains from a tourist from Karnataka. According to the information given by Inspector Paresh Naik, complainant Santosh S A had filed a complaint about the incident. When he was near the Little Goa restaurant, the accused initially snatched his phone and cash. Then they took away two gold chains worth 2 lakh that were being worn by the complainant.



To investigate, a special team was constituted under Sub-inspector Akshay Parsekar. During the investigation, Morsleen Molla (20), Raju Molla (19), Akhtar Ali (24), and Rafikul Mondal (19), all hailing from West Bengal were searched.

Broken gold chains were found on them and then the four were taken to the police station for inquiry. The four confessed to their involvement and items worth 1 lakh 60 thousand were confiscated from them.



The investigation is ongoing to recover the remaining stolen items. A case has been filed against the accused. Further investigation has started under Inspector Paresh Naik.