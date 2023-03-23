Four arrested, four 100-gm gold bars seized at Delhi airport

New Delhi [India], March 23 : Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) arrested 2 members of ECPL, an outsourced company engaged in construction and development activities at Delhi airport, and 2 international passengers arriving from Riyadh with 4 gold bars weighing 100 grams each today at IGI Airport in Delhi.

The accused have been identified as Md. Nasir (ECPL staff), Md. Kasim, (passenger), Md. Inayat (passenger) who arrived from Riyadh.

"Md. Kasim threw gold bars towards the Domestic reclaim area which was further picked up by Mr Md. Nasir (ECPL staff). He was immediately intercepted at the arrival reclaim area by the CISF intelligence staff of Terminal-3 and the Customs officials were informed," as per a CISF statement.

On further questioning, the ECPL staff accepted that two passengers handed him the gold bars.

"On tactfully questioning, the ECPL staff accepted that two passengers handed him 04 Gold bars (100 gms each) near the glass partition location which separate Domestic and International arrival reclaim area. Later, a total of 04 Gold bars (100 gms each) were recovered from him," said CISF officials.

Both International arrival passengers were also kept under physical and electronic surveillance. They were intercepted at the M&G area after custom clearance.

"Later, Md Nasir (staff) and both International arrival passengers along with 4 Gold bars (100 gms each), were handed over to Delhi Police for further action in the matter," said CISF.

Earlier on March 16, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) seized approximately 2.39 kg of contraband (Amphetamine) worth Rs 4.78 crore and arrested a passenger at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, a CISF statement said.

The accused has been identified as Syeeda Abida.

The official said that the accused was to travel from Delhi to Doha by Qatar airlines.

"On March 9 at about 8:15 pm, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff noticed suspicious activities of a lady passenger at the Check-in area, Terminal-3 of IGI Airport," the statement said.

"During checking of her bag, 20 packets containing Amphetamine were found concealed in the fabricated cavity in 3 ladies' purses and 07 bangles boxes. The total approximate weight of the seized drug was about 2.39 Kg having an approximate value of INR 4.78 Crore," the official added.

"The matter was informed to senior officers of CISF and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Officials," it added.

Later, the said passenger along with detected drugs was handed over to NCB Officials for further action in the matter, the statement added.

