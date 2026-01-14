Four children drown in pond in Prayagraj village

Prayagraj, Jan 14 In a tragic incident on Wednesday morning that sent shockwaves through Kusua village in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district, four children drowned in a pond under the Puramufti police station limits, officials said.

According to police, the victims -- three minors and a 19-year-old youth -- had gone to bathe in a pond located around a kilometre away from the village.

They are believed to have accidentally ventured into a deeper portion of the water body, leading to the drowning of all four.

The tragedy came to light after the children failed to return home for a long time, prompting their families to search for them.

During the search, villagers found their clothes and slippers lying near the pond, following which a rescue effort was launched. The bodies of all four were subsequently recovered from the pond.

Puramufti police station in charge, Manoj Kumar said that prima facie the incident appears to be a case of accidental drowning.

“All the bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the incident,” he said.

He said all angles of the incident are being investigated.

The deceased have been identified as children aged 10, 11, and 12 years, and a 19-year-old youth. The news of their deaths spread rapidly, triggering panic and grief across the village, as a large number of residents gathered near the pond.

Police officials reached the spot soon after receiving information, took custody of the bodies, and initiated legal proceedings.

Statements of villagers are being recorded, and authorities are awaiting the post-mortem reports to rule out any other possibility.

The incident has left the families of the victims devastated, with the entire village plunged into mourning.

