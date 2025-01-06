Four-day school evaluation exercise 'Gunotsav' begins in Assam

Guwahati, Jan 6 The four-day-long 'Gunotsav' to evaluate school education in Assam commenced on Monday across 11 districts in the state.

The Gunotsav is being held in various phases in Assam where the quality of education in schools is evaluated and, accordingly, the education department takes steps to bring betterment to the system.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said, “Gunotsav 2025, themed ‘Ensuring Quality Education’, will take place from January 6-9 in 11 districts, covering 16,056 schools and 14,11,874 students with the support of 6,365 external evaluators. Everyone’s cooperation and active participation are earnestly requested to ensure its successful completion, fostering a higher standard of education for the future of Assam.”

In the first phase, the programme is being held in Barpeta, Bajali, Sribhumi, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sivasagar, South Salmara Mankachar and Udalguri districts.

Pegu also said that college teachers, who earlier took the decision to boycott the Gunotsav programme, will now take part in the event. They will act as external examiners to evaluate the schools.

In his X handle, he wrote, “Dr. Jayanta Baruah, President of the Assam College Teachers’ Association (ACTA), informed me over the phone that @ACTA_ASSAM will fully cooperate with and actively participate in Gunutsav 2025. This state government initiative to assess and enhance school education is set to begin on 6 January 2025. My best wishes to everyone involved!”

Earlier, the representatives of Assam College Teachers’ Association (ACTA) held a meeting with Education Minister Ranoj Pegu regarding the boycott of upcoming Gunotsav in the state as well as the promotion of professors working in different colleges here.

Mahanta said, “The meeting with the Education Minister was fruitful. However, there are still uncertainties over the dates of promotion of college teachers. Meanwhile, we are still maintaining our earlier decision to boycott the education department’s Gunotsav programme. However, we have extended the meeting of our association for tomorrow and will have a detailed discussion on taking part in the Gunotsav.”

