Four dead, one critical as truck mows down workers sleeping in Odisha farm

Bhubaneswar, Jan 18 Four labourers died while one sustained severe injuries after a borewell drilling company truck went over them while they were sleeping on the ground at Birjam Village in Odisha’s Bargarh District on Wednesday.

Out of the four deceased persons three hail from Madhya Pradesh and one belongs to Chhattisgarh, while the worker who has been seriously injured in the incident is a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

Police sources said that the borewell machine engaged in drilling of the well on a farm in Birjam Village ran out of fuel late on Wednesday evening.

Another truck which carries pipes, diesel, labourers and other goods of the same agency went to bring diesel from a nearby petrol pump.

Meanwhile, the tired labourers engaged in the drilling work went off to sleep on the ground.

“The truck that returned with diesel for the borewell machine accidentally mowed down five labourers sleeping on the ground while reversing the vehicle for parking. The injured persons were rushed to the nearby hospital at Padmapur where the doctors declared three of them brought dead while one worker succumbed to injuries during treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) at Bargarh.

“The labourer who suffered grievous injuries is currently undergoing treatment at the DHH Bargarh,” said Inspector In-charge of Melchhamunda Police Station. Police have seized the vehicle while the driver has been detained at the police station.

