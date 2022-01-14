Four dead, three injured after lorry overturned at Tadepalligudem in Andhra Pradesh

Four people were killed on the spot while three persons were seriously injured after a 14-tier lorry carrying fish overturned at Tadepalligudem in Andhra Pradesh on Friday morning, Circle Inspector, informed Thadepalligudem Police Station Ravi Kumar Veera.

"A fatal road accident took place at Thadepalligudem in the early hours of the morning, in which at least four died, three injured and seven more rescued. The 14-tier heavy lorry carrying the load of fish lost control and overturned, allegedly due to negligence of the driver," Veera told ANI.

The injured were rushed to Tadepalligudem Area Hospital by locals. Police, with the help of locals, carried out relief operations.

The Circle Inspector said, "the lorry was going to Narayanapuram near Tadepalligudem from Duvvada in Visakhapatnam district. The incident happened around 6 am on Friday. On the lorry, a total of 14 people were travelling including one driver and other workers. He said that the driver and others who were there in the cabin got safe while the dead persons and the injured ones were on the truck".

"The police has booked a case on the driver, but the details need to be established and investigation in progress," he said.

He added, "once they complete the medical procedure, then they will investigate further details. Police saved the lives of at least 10 people".

( With inputs from ANI )

