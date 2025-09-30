Four held for assaulting cop in Kolkata

Kolkata, Sep 30 The police, on Tuesday, arrested four persons, including a restaurant owner, for severely assaulting an officer of the Kolkata Police's Intelligence Department.

The incident took place in Howrah district.

The injured officer has been admitted to a hospital in serious condition.

According to the police, a fight broke out between two parties at a residence on S.N. Ganguly Road in Chatterjeehat police station area of ​​Howrah.

At that time, outsiders were allegedly brought in to beat up the Intelligence Department Sub-Inspector Amit Kumar Singh.

The complaint is registered against another resident of the residential complex, Manas Roy.

A complaint was filed against him soon after the incident.

According to police sources, an investigation was launched and the CCTV footage was examined.

Based on the probe and CCTV footage, four people, including Manas Roy, were arrested.

A case has been registered against all the four accused under several non-bailable sections, including attempt to murder and molestation.

A senior officer of the Howrah Police said, "Four persons have been arrested based on a complaint that one Intelligence Department Sub-Inspector of Kolkata Police was beaten up following a scuffle. A case has been registered under relevant sections. The investigation has started."

The wife of the injured police officer told media persons, "Some employees of Manas Roy's restaurant live in this residential complex. For security reasons, they were asked to provide their names and identity cards before entering. When they were asked for their identity cards in the morning, a quarrel broke out. After that, Manas Roy brought people from outside and attacked. I was also beaten up. My husband was seriously injured."

The family of the accused, however, blamed the Intelligence Department Sub-Inspector of beating them up.

Manas' nephew Tuhin Roy said, "The police officer beat up our restaurant workers. That's what started the argument. The fight was started by him. We will also lodge a complaint against them."

