Four inmates flee from juvenile home in Bihar's Munger

Patna, June 17 Four juvenile inmates, who are accused of serious crimes like murder and rape, fled from a children's observation home in Bihar's Munger city after overpowering a security guard and locking him in the toilet, an official said.

"The incident occurred at 3 a.m. on Monday. One of the juvenile inmates told the security guard that he had to go to the toilet. When he (the guard) opened the gate and went towards the toilet, three other inmates came from behind, overpowered him, and gagged him with a towel. They locked him in the toilet,” said an officer of Kotwali police station under which the home comes.

“The juvenile inmates climbed on the wall and jumped on the other side using a bed sheet,” the officer said.

Following the incident, the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police reached the children's observation home to investigate.

The SP has constituted a team to nab the minor inmates.

Police said that 3 of the inmates belong to the Lakhisarai district and one belongs to the Munger district. They are facing murder and rape charges.

